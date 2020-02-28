Sudan: Steinmeier Affirms Germany's Readiness to Support Peacen

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier has confirmed his country's readiness to support peace process in Sudan.

Steinmeier said in the joint press conference, held, Thursday, in the Council of Ministers, with Dr. Hamdouk that Sudan faces political and economic challenges that should be overcome, stressing the necessity for solving the issue of societal and internal peace.

The German President expressed optimism over reaching a comprehensive peace in Sudan despite enoromous challengs facing it, lauding the Sudanese people who rejected the injustice and toppled the defunct regime.

