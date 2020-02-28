Sudanese Delegation to Renaissance Dam Talks Arrived Washington

Khartoum — Ministry of Irrigation announced that the Sudanese delegation participating the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations which is head by Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohamed Abdalla and including Minister of Irrigation Prof. Yasser Abbas and a technical team arrived Washington in response to invitation extended by the US, the sponsor of the talks.

The Foreign Minister and her accompanied delegation met Thursday with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin where she conveyed to him Sudan's position regarding importance of presence of the three parties to negotiate an inclusive deal on filling and operation of the dam.