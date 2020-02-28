Sudan: Germany Vows to Help Removing Obstacles Facing Sudan Access to International Financial Institutions

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Visiting German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has affirmed the commitment of Germany to work together with the Friends of Sudan group to remove barriers for cooperation with international financial institutions and lifting the name of Sudan from the lists that German companies that prevent cooperation with it

At a joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, the German President has called on the international community to enable Sudan to deal with the international funding institutions, asserting that those who are in rule today in Sudan are not responsible for the problems caused by the former regime.

He said that there is now a historic opportunity for Sudan and that Germany is interested in success of this opportunity for a better life and prosperity for Sudan.

President Steinmeierhas expressed the pledge of Berlin to new move in Sudan on ground that Sudan is a reliable partner in the economic development field, referring to the decision of the German Parliament to resume the developmental cooperation with Sudan.

The German President revealed the possibility of the German companies resume to their investment activities in Sudan, affirming his country's readiness to implement the agreement between the German Ministry of Development Cooperation and Sudan by provide 80 million euros to support the vocational training and job opportunities for youth.

He pointed to efforts being exerted by the German Foreign Minister to support Sudan in the peace, education and governance fields.

He stressed the need to act quickly to ensure Sudan's access to international financial institutions, adding that the door shall be open for loans, indicating that there is no other way than to involve international financial institutions and to enable Sudan's access to credit.

