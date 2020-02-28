Sudan: Results of Investigation to Be Handed to Prosecution - Adeeb

Khartoum — Lawyer Nabil Adib, Head of the investigation committee on break up the sit-in of the General Command on June, 3 last year, renewed his refusal to publish information related to the results of the investigation at this time.

He said in the "Guest" platform in the newspaper "Al-Tayar" this afternoon that disclosing information at this time would hinder the investigation and may lead to the escape of the perpetrators from justice.

He added that the investigation is still ongoing, and that the chances of hearing more witnesses are still open.

The platform witnessed a number of mothers and families of those who martyred in sit-in and a large group of activists, lawyers, journalists and citizens.

He said that all written, audio and video documents, including videos and others, with which facts were recorded - according to the Evidence Law - are acceptable as evidence after verification by experts in this field.

The investigation committee on break up of the sit-in before the General Command was formed by a decision of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk.