Sudan: Copyright Council Recommends Amendment 2013 Law

27 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The joint meeting between the Secretary General of the Copyright and Related Rights Protection Council and Hatem Elias Musa and the Publishers Union, recommended , Thursday the necessity for amending the Copyright Protection Law of 2013 to meet the needs of publishing and the rights of publishers.

The meeting, which discussed the problems of publishing in Sudan, recommended the importance of creating a relationship between the Copyright Council and the Publishers Union in addition to issuance of regulation for the work of foreign publishing houses in accordance with the investment law.

The agreed upon topics will be discussed through a specialized workshop in the presence of all relevant authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.