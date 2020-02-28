Sudan: Copyright Council Recommends Amendment 2013 Law

Khartoum — The joint meeting between the Secretary General of the Copyright and Related Rights Protection Council and Hatem Elias Musa and the Publishers Union, recommended , Thursday the necessity for amending the Copyright Protection Law of 2013 to meet the needs of publishing and the rights of publishers.

The meeting, which discussed the problems of publishing in Sudan, recommended the importance of creating a relationship between the Copyright Council and the Publishers Union in addition to issuance of regulation for the work of foreign publishing houses in accordance with the investment law.

The agreed upon topics will be discussed through a specialized workshop in the presence of all relevant authorities.