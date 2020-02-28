Sudan: German President Concludes Visit to Sudan Tomorrow

Khartoum — The German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will conclude a two-day official visit to Sudan tomorrow, Friday, during which he had talks with the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdall Hamdouk focused on the issues of common interest , future cooperation and the German requested support.

The Sudanese and German sides affirmed keenness to strengthen the bilateral relations in all fields to cope with the current developments in the country.

The German President will visit tomorrow, Friday, the Control Center of the Sudan Company for Electricity.

The Acting Director of the center, Engineer, Salim Mohamed Mahgoub said they started the arrangements for the visit since, last, December, adding that the visit will contribute to improvement of the relations between the two countries.