Sudan: German President Visits Sudan National Museum

Khartoum — The German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, Thursday noon visited Sudan National Museum where they were received by its Director, Dr. Hatim Al-Nour Mohamed Saeed.

The museum's Director has briefed the German President and the accompanying delegation on the archeological sites in Sudan, watched pictures of the Sudanese antiquities and heard a briefing of specialists of the German missions working in the archeological field in Sudan.

In a press statement to SUNA, the museum's Director said that the relations between the National Antiquities Corporation, represented in the National Museum, and the German side are old, as the Germans were the first to excavate the antiquities in Sudan.

He explained that there are seven German missions operating in Sudan with funding from the State of Qatar.

At the museum, the German President was also informed by a German excavation mission operating in the reparation f the Royal Paths in Merowe.

The German President also heard a briefing from the Qatari delegation about the efforts of the State of Qatar in financing projects for the reparation of the Sudanese antiquities in several sites in Sudan.

By the end of his visit to the National Museum, the German President received a copy of the documents written by Dr. Friedrich Henkel, which contains a digital archive and includes the full scientific and engineering work of Dr. Henkel, that began in the year 1958 at the site of Musawarat and the Pyramids site, in addition to a digital memory for each Works in the field of antiquities that have taken place in the country over the past years

It is to be noted that Dr. Henkel has a great role in saving the Nubian pyramids from drowning.