Nigeria: Emergency Simulation Exercise Holds At Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that an emergency simulation exercise is presently holding at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A statement by Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, explained that the exercise is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for aerodrome.

Mrs Yakubu noted that the exercise is also aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real-life emergency situations.

"The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform passengers, airlines and the general public that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, is presently holding an emergency simulation exercise," the statement said.

"The exercise, which is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for aerodromes is aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real life emergency situations.

"Consequently, the Authority will like to appeal to the public, especially those residing around the airport not to entertain any fear, as the exercise is only a mock."

An aerodrome is a location from which aircraft flight operations take place, regardless of whether they involve air cargo, passengers, or neither. Aerodromes include small general aviation airfields, large commercial airports, and military airbases.

A water aerodrome is an area of open water used regularly by seaplanes or amphibious aircraft for landing and taking off.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an aerodrome is a "defined area on land or water (including any buildings, installations, and equipment) intended to be used either wholly or in part for the arrival, departure, and surface movement of aircraft."