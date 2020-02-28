Angola: Libya Seeks Angola Experience

27 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Issues related to bilateral cooperation, as well as Angola's experience in National Reconciliation, Peace Restoration, Security and National Reconstruction were topics discussed today, in Addis-Ababa, between the permanent representatives of Angola and Libya to the African Union, Francisco da Cruz and Guma Amer, respectively.

At the meeting, which took place at the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia, the two diplomats spoke about the importance of Transitional Justice in the post-conflict, with Guma Amer expressing his country's interest in benefiting from Angola's experience.

In this way, the Supreme Judicial Council of Libya intends to organize an International Conference on Transitional Justice, from 30 to 31 March 2020.

The meeting also analyzed the crisis situation Libya is experiencing and the search for solutions, within the framework of the African Union (AU), where Angola is part of the Peace and Security Council, reads a note issued by the Press Service of the Permanent Representation of Angola with the AU.

During its rotating presidency in this body, Angola hosted, on 5 December 2019, a ministerial meeting under the motto "National Reconciliation, Restoration of Peace, Security and Reconstruction of Cohesion in Africa".

