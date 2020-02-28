South Africa: Grim Spectre Haunts the Globe, of the Middle Ages' Ships of Death and the Plagues of Old Times

28 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

The impact of rapidly spreading coronavirus is already having major global effects. Can it be compared to other plagues in history? How about the Black Death in the Middle Ages, or Cape Town's smallpox epidemic of 1713?

The other day, on 24 February 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa's weekly letter to South Africans focused on building support for the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI). Drawing on the country's history to make his case for finally addressing the centuries-long inequalities in health care, he (or perhaps his ghostwriter) fastened on to the smallpox epidemic in the Cape in 1713 as an example of the deep roots of such unequal treatment.

Ramaphosa wrote, "Our past has taught us that we must never be a country that promotes the interests of the few at the expense of the majority. In 1713 the Dutch colonialists who had brought a smallpox epidemic to our shores imported medicines from Batavia to treat those affected. They used the medicine to treat their own, leaving the indigenous Khoisan to be decimated by the outbreak."

The problem with this reading of the historical record is an assumption that in tandem with growing racialism towards the aboriginal inhabitants of the Cape,...

