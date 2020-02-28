South Africa: The 2020 Austerity Budget - Poor and Working-Class Communities Will Be Its Victims

analysis

The 2020 austerity Budget is politically reckless and socially and economically destructive. It will hurt the poor and the working class.

The Budget ignores the damage caused by austerity policies globally, their failure to meet stated objectives, and South Africa's own experience in which real economic gains - in growth and jobs - were made in the mid-2000s, a period of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, and investment in economic and social infrastructure.

After 10 years of economic stagnation, there is general agreement that our economy is in a long-term structural decline and that bold measures are needed to address this crisis.

The only responsible and economically logical response to this is for government to lead in providing a stimulus to get the wheels of the economy turning. This should occur through large-scale investment in economic and social infrastructure and services. The private sector has shown that it won't invest under current conditions of low demand, which sees large idle productive capacity and capital. Without such government-led investment, the economic situation - including relative debt levels - will continue to worsen.

The Budget is economically irrational

The Budget does the opposite of what is required.

The 2020 Budget proposes, over...