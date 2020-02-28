Nigeria: Lagos Airport Holds Emergency Simulation Exercise

28 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Friday an emergency simulation exercise is presently taking place at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The General Manager of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement the exercise is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the aerodrome.

She noted that the exercise is also aimed at ascertaining the airport's preparedness level in real-life emergency situations.

The statement read: "The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform passengers, airlines and the general public that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, is presently holding an emergency simulation exercise.

"The exercise, which is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for aerodromes is aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real-life emergency situations.

"Consequently, the Authority will like to appeal to the public, especially those residing around the airport not to entertain any fear, as the exercise is only a mock procedure."

