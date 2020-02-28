Liberia: British Parliamentary Delegation Visits Liberia

A high level delegation from the British Parliament is expected to begin a weeklong visit to Liberia beginning Monday, March 2-7.The delegation will hold discussions with their counterparts at the National Legislature- on issues concerning Liberia and UK towards strengthening democracy through Parliamentary engagements.

The team will follow legislative proceedings and gauge with issues shaping Liberia through legislative debates.Ministerial discussions covering health, education, defense and gender will also be highlighted.

The UK Parliamentary visit to Liberia is a follow-up to the 2018 visit to the Westminster Parliament, of a seven member delegation from the House of Representatives.According to the British Group Inter- Parliamentary Union (BGIPU) - The visit asserts the crucial role of Parliaments in promoting democracy around the world.

The delegation include Greg Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham since 2010, He served as Minister of State for Trade and Investment from 206 - 2018. As Minister he led on high value export and investment campaigns in around smart cities, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, life sciences; leads on cross-Whitehall alignment, business forecasting function, UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Kate Osamor was elected as a Labour MP to Edmonton, London in 2015. She was Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities 2016 and, in June 2016, she was appointed Shadow Secretary of State for International Development by Jeremy Corbyn. She was a member of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe 2015-16.

The delegation also includes, Lord McConnell, a Scottish politician and a Labour life peer in the House of Lords. His parliamentary interests include peace building, international development, and opportunities and support for vulnerable youngsters.

Lord McConnell was the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Peace building from 2008 to 2010, and Education Adviser to the Clinton Hunter Development Initiative in Malawi and Rwanda.

Lord Hannay , raised to the peerage in 2001, He previously worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth office for over forty years, which included a posting as the UK's Special Representative for Cyprus, Ambassador to the EU and Ambassador to the UN.

Whilst at the UN he was a Member of the UN Secretary General's High-Level Panel on Threats, Challenges and Change.