South Africa: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Lands Her First Movie Role

28 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nikita Coetzee

From the Miss Universe stage to the big screen - Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is taking on her first role in a film.

According to the beauty queen, who tied the knot in Cape Town in January 2020, she has landed a cameo in the upcoming Supergirl film.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Demi opened up about why she is in Bolivia, saying that she is filming scenes for the movie.

"I am here because I'm filming a movie - Supergirl. I have a teeny, tiny, baby role, but I'm so excited and so grateful for this opportunity. This is my first movie that I'm ever really part of so I'm super, super excited," she said in the clip.

