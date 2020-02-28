Africa: Foroyaa's Sulayman Bah Ranked Second Best Colour Piece Writer in Africa

28 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Touray

Multiple award-winning Gambian journalist Sulayman Bah was this week ranked as Africa's second finest colour piece writer.

The ranking is done by the AIPS,the world sports journalists body at its recent awards this month.

Journalists across all continents submitted pieces which were categorized into audio, sport column, video, sport pieces and young reporters' prize.

Gambia had an alarming number of applicants competing in various categories namely sports writing pieces, audio, broadcasting and video.

Bah, who became the first Gambian journalist to achieve the AIPS top-10 rank last year, this year finished second best in the sport writing category in Africa behind only Nigeria's Tolu Olasoji.

In the same writing category, another Gambian Omar Jarju came fourth while Alieu Ceesay and Baboucar Sey from the QTV finished 8th and 9th respectively in the video athlete profile category.

In the Audio category in Africa there was only one Gambian journalist in John Mendy who came third.

Sey and Mendy were also ranked 8th and 10th respectively in the young reporter broadcasting category.

