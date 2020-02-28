Gambia: Competing to Promote National Values

The values of tolerance of religious and ethnic diversity and peaceful coexistence of faiths and language groupings are worth promoting if peaceful coexistence of groups is to be maintained in our homeland. Hence Gambians should compete as to who could better promote those values. In fact, Institutions should develop that would award PEACE PRICES to those who advocate for and promote peace in our homeland.

It is amazing that people celebrate noble peace prices given by others, but would not celebrate efforts by our own citizens to promote home grown peace and friendship among our own people.