Gambia: Turbo Charger for Karpower G1 Arrives in Gambia

According to NAWEC's Facebook page, the Karpower G1, a mechanical part that was short in the country and expected to fix the current electricity short supply in the greater Banjul, has arrived in the country on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

For close to a week, electricity supply and water in some parts of the Greater Banjul Area are markedly in short supply due to mechanical breakdown of one of Karpower's generators, a key supplier of electricity to NAWEC. NAWEC's official Facebook page stated:

"We are pleased to inform the general public that the turbocharger for the KARPOWER G1 arrived. It has been cleared at the airport customs this morning for delivery at the KARPOWER ship immediately. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you on the progress of repair works. We thank you for your patience and understanding."