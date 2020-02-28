Liberia: House Agrees to Amend APM Terminals' Concession

28 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

At long last, members of the House of Representatives have agreed and voted to amend the APM Terminal Concession as part of their oversight responsibility, after three preliminary reports from the House's Specialized Committee on Contracts, Concessions, and Review & Compliance.

The Lower House finally agreed on Thursday, February 27 (the 14th day sitting), following a request by the House's Specialized Committee established in January 2019 to review all concessions, contracts and investment incentives (tax breaks).

In the Specialized Committee's preliminary report on the operations of APM Terminals Liberia, it (Committee) indicated that it held a meeting on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and observed with a keen concern that the APM Terminals was breaching the agreement.

"Accordingly, section 7.17 calls for 50% of managerial roles to be filled by Liberians within five years of capacity building and within ten years managers should be 75% Liberians," the report said. The committee noted that February 2010 to February 2020 makes it 10 years that APM Terminals has operated in Liberia with this agreement yet to be honored and implemented. The committee's report indicates that the agreement about managerial positions for Liberians is still below the 50% threshold.

The chairman of the House's Specialized Committee, Lofa County District #3 Representative, Clarence Massaquoi, told his colleagues that APM Terminals disclosed expending US$130 million between 2010-2020; the managerial 50% is still ongoing and that it is in its ninth year instead of tenth.

The Committee said after cross-examination of representatives of APM Terminals, it has agreed on the following: "That there is a review of the APM Terminals' concession; That the APM Terminals brings on the 4th of March 2020 a detailed report showing its total investment up to date and total returns on investment; submits a copy of the agreement between the company (APM Terminals) and the National Port Authority (NPA) authorizing it to keep providing marine services beyond the five years period stipulated in the agreement, and that the APM Terminals submits a transitional plan of achieving the 75% requirement of all top managerial positions being given to Liberian nationals."

Before the Thursday report, the Specialized Committee on Tuesday, February 25, said it discovered that APM Terminals is the only Concession in the country that does not have an 'Expressed Review Clause' -- meaning there is no clause in the Concession which calls for review or amendment by the Legislature.

The Committee indicated that it is unconventional for a concession not to have a provision for review, noting that it does not believe a concession should be signed and ratified without a review clause.

The Specialized Committee agitation was based on Article 20.1 of Concession which states: "No change, amendment, or modification of this agreement shall be valid or binding upon parties hereto unless such change amendment or modification shall be written and duly executed by the parties hereto."

The House is expected to finally give a time-table to the amendment of APM Terminals upon receiving a final report from the Specialized Committee and subsequent collaboration with the Executive Branch.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.