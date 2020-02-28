Namibia: 1,200 Homes to Get Electricity

24 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

Electricity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, said Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu. She said this during a ceremony marking the electrification of 1 200 homes in Otjomuise extension 6 and 7 and the Havana informal settlement extension 1 and 3.

Kahungu said council decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million which they received from Ministry of Urban and Rural Development in Khomasdal and Moses Garoeb constituencies. The project started last week Friday and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Kahungu said they are expected to commission the two projects by the end of September 2020.

"Many people in this constituency will soon say goodbye to illegal electricity connections. Residents will soon be able to save some money, as they will no longer be forced to pay exorbitant money to those who have illegally given them electricity," said the mayor. She said council targets to electrify a minimum of 1 000 households in the informal areas around Windhoek every year under the five-year electrification plan to contribute to the social progression and infrastructural development pillars of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

Kahungu added two projects of constructing 17 high-mast lights are underway in various constituencies: Moses Garoeb, Tobias Hainyeko, Samora Machel and Windhoek Rural. She said council envisages completing the construction of these high-mast lights by August 2020 at a cost of N$6 million. "It is our conviction these lights will help to improve public safety in the informal areas still to be serviced," added Kahungu.

Minister of urban and rural development Peya Mushelenga said the project testifies their resolve to provide much-needed infrastructure to residents, particularly in the township where most of the low-income compatriots reside. "This is a positive response to the government's drive to narrow imbalances in the development programmes rolled out to members of our society," said Mushelenga.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.