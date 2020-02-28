Liberia/Mali: Wafu Women's Tourney - Liberia Defeat G. Bissau 4-0, Take On Mali Today

At a familiar match venue, the Wusum Field in Makeni, Sierra Leone, where they recently engaged Sierra Leone in an international friendly, Liberia saw themselves securing a thrilling 4-0 win against Guinea Bissau in their opening match of the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A women's football championship.

Left-back Lucy Massaquoi, who is also a track and field athlete, put Liberia ahead by heading in Agatha Nimene's set-piece cross before striker Bernice Willie doubled Liberia's lead through a right-foot volley from defender Margret Steward's cross.

Things became much easier for Liberia after Angeline Kieh made it 3-0 before the break by perfectly converting a spot-kick. Super substitute, Lucy Kikeh, repeated what exactly she did in Guinea in the U20 qualifiers after by coming off the bench to brilliantly swing in a left-football free-kick.

Forward Pauline Agbotsu was named player of the match for her outstanding performance.

The win for Liberia placed them in the second position of Group B with three points, leveled with their next opponents, Mali, that thrashed The Gambia 6-0 in their opening match.

Liberia will take on Mali today, February 28, in game-one at 2:00 PM, and climax their group games against The Gambia on March 2, 2020.

Group B Fixtures: Feb. 28, 2020

Mali vs. Liberia

The Gambia vs. Guinea Bissau

Group B Table

Mali 3pts

Liberia 3pts

Guinea Bissau 0pt

The Gambia 0pt

Elsewhere in Group A, Senegal have booked their ticket to the semifinals after collecting six points from their two games. Senegal defeated Guinea 1-0 in their first game and later edgeD out Cape Verde 2-0 in the second game.

Hosts Sierra Leone failed to collect a win after settling to another goalless draw against Guinea in their second game in Bo City, a game that was officiated by Liberia's lone female FIFA-badged referee Sylvina Garnett.

Group A Table

Senegal 6pts

Sierra Leone 2pts

Cape Verde 1pt

Guinea 0pt

Fixtures: March 1, 2020

Senegal vs. Sierra Leone

Cape Verde vs. Guinea