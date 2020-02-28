Botswana: Masisi Welcomes Mnangagwa in Maun

Maun — President Dr Mokgweetsi Keabetswe Masisi this afternoon welcomed his Zimbabwe counterpart, President Emerson Mnangagwa at Maun airport .

The two presidents will attend the second session of the Bi-National Commission between the two countries tomorrow.

The session will provide a platform for the two countries to discuss implementation of the agreements and MoUs signed during the inaugural session of the Bi-National commission in Harare.

The two countries also explore other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Source : BOPA