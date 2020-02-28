Namibia: More Awareness Needed for Rare Diseases

IN commemorating the Rare Disease Day, Bianca Ozcan, the founder of Multiple Sclerosis Namibia, said the biggest concern is that a lot of people are not aware of rare diseases.

Rare Disease Day is held every last day of February, in a bid to raise awareness for rare diseases, access to treatment for those who are afflicted.

Ozcan told The Namibian in an email on Thursday, that they will be holding a fundraising event tonight at the Hilton Hotel called the Medical Seminar and Fundraiser.

She expressed hope that the event will not only influence policy makers to make knowledge, medical professionals and medical care accessible to people whose family need it but that it would also sensitise the public about the subject.

According to Michaela Tietz-von Leipzig of Okanti Foundation, there are various types of rare diseases affecting Namibians, such as Biliary Atresia. Eight Namibians were diagnosed with this disease and three of them died from it later on.

Biliary Atresia is a rare disease of the liver and bile duct that affects infants at most and it can also be with or without Abernethy malformation, which is a congenital vascular malformation.

Other types of rare diseases in Namibia are progeria, Wilson's disease, Fairbanks multiple epihyseal dysplasia, among others.

Okanti Foundation has been assisting people with rare disease for the past 15 years.