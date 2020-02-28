Zimbabwe: Gwidzima Hunts for Glory in Germany

27 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Davison Bhubu

Zimbabwe's squash prodigy Ryan Gwidzima is set to feature in the four-day German Junior Open tournament beginning Thursday in Hamburg.

Gwidzima will face Indias Ayaan Vaziraali in his first game which is scheduled for 5pm (Zimbabwean time).

The young Zimbabwean sensation came on the spotlight after he became the first Zimbabwean junior squash player to win a top title in Europe. Gwidzima lifted the 2018 Hungarian Junior Open Boys' Under-13 title after beating his opponent Antoni Jakubiec of Poland 3-0 in the final.

The teenage sensation, who is now based in the UK, dominated the 2018 Hungarian Open after he won the final 11-3, 11-4, and 11-3 and only lost a total of 53 points in total in four matches.

At the age of 11 years, Gwidzima played at the US Junior Championships' Under-13 age group and did well to come out in 17th place overall in a draw of 124 players.

This opened the doors for him to be recruited by one of the best squash schools in England, Wycliffe College, under the Ryan Gwidzima Trust.

The trust is chaired by Bulawayo lawyer Promise Ncube and comprises former Education and Sports Minister David Coltart, Michael Harvey and Trevor Williams.

Gwidzima started playing squash at Bulawayo's Suburbs Squash Club where he was coached by his father, Langton.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.