Southern Africa: Five Represent Botswana in South Africa

27 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Members of the Pan African Parliament are in Midrand, South Africa for the organisation's permanent committee sitting.

A press release issued by the National Assembly says the meeting themed: Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development started yesterday and is expected to end on March 6.

The release explains that different committees will be assigned specific items relating to the theme to be presented at the next session of the organisation.

Botswana is represented by Mr Mephato Reatile, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang, Mr Tshoganetso Leuwe, Mr Simon Moabi and Kgosi Mosadi Seboko.

The delegation is expected back on March 7.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

