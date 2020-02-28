Angola: Sagrada Esperança Beat 1º De Agosto

27 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto were defeated last Wednesday by Sagrada Esperança 1-2 and missed the opportunity of rising up to the standings first place, although under condition, of the National Championship of soccer of the first division.

With this 18th round match defeat, played in 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda, 1º de Agosto remain with 42 points versus 44 Petro de Luanda which is the tournament leaders that have drawn with Progresso do Sambizanga 1-1 in Coqueiros stadium to fulfill the 17th round.

Petro de Luanda still have a delayed match, to face Desportivo da Huíla, to be held on 11 March. However, the Petro de Luanda can increase the advantage to five points of difference in relation to the biggest opponents in the title race.

