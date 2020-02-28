Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Restrepo Not Entertaining Yellow Jersey Talk

28 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Valencia Jhonatan Restrepo has shrugged off suggestions that he may climb up the ladder to the Yellow Jersey of the Tour du Rwanda 2020 as the race reaches crucial stage.

The Colombia international, riding for Italian side Androni Giocattoli, claimed his second victory in this year's race on Thursday after outshining a host of riders in a sprint finish of the fifth stage that ended in Musanze, Northern Province, from Western Province's Rubavu.

The 25-year old is the only rider with more than one stage victory, having also won Stage 3 on Tuesday.

In Thursday's stunning photo finish, Restrepo beat to the line Frenchman Romain Cardis and Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion, who took second and third spots, respectively, at the end of a 84.6km ride.

The trio, along with 11 more riders who comprised the bunch, all used a shared time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 19 seconds.

"I am happy to win a second stage. And, I still have strength in my legs for more victories," Restrepo told reporters after his Stage 5 win.

Asked about a possible pursuit for Yellow Jersey, Restrepo said: "It is still possible, but it is very difficult. I just want to keep working and focus on one stage at a time, and see how it goes at the end of the Tour. But, right now, the Yellow Jersey talk is a distraction."

There was no Rwandan in the group with Moise Mugisha coming in 16th place, four seconds behind, a time that was also used by Skol Adrien Cycling Academy teammate Seth Hakizimana in 19th position.

Former winners of the annual race; Joseph Areruya, Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Samuel Mugisha all struggled in the shortest stage of this year's edition as they finished in disappointing 27th, 52nd and 55th place, respectively.

Patrick Byukusenge, who was caught by the peloton in the final 5 kilometres after leading the way alone for nearly 50 kilometres, was named as the most combative rider, with the best climber and best sprinter jerseys going to Carlos Oyarzun (Bai Sicasal) and Dawit Yemane (Eritrea), respectively.

With three stages to race, and five down, Tesfazion holds a healthy 2 minutes and 11 seconds lead ahead of second-placed Moise Mugisha. South African Kent Main completes the podium with 71 seconds further behind.

Friday's Stage 6 will be 126.7km-long from Musanze to Muhanga, in Southern Province.

Friday

Stage 6: Musanze - Muhanga (127.6km)

Thursday (Stage 5)

Top three 1. Valencia Restrepo (Giocattoli) - 2:08:19 2. Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) - 2:08:19 3. Natnael Tesfazion (Eritrea) - 2:08:19

Rwandans 16. Moise Mugisha - 2:08:19 19. Seth Hakizimana - 2:08:19 25. Jean Claude Uwizeye - 2:08:26 27. Joseph Areruya - 2:08:26 29. Eric Manizabayo - 2:08:26 52. Bosco Nsengimana - 2:08:39 55. Samuel Mugisha - 2:08:39 56. Patrick Byukusenge - 2:09:03

General Classification

Top five 1. Natnael Tesfazion - 17:19:41 2. Moise Mugisha - 17:21:52 3. Main Kent - 17:23:03 4. Simone Ravanelli - 17:23:32 5. Joseph Areruya - 17:23:34 12. Valencia Restrepo - 17:25:15

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.