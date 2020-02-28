Cameroon: Mamfe Council - 34-Year-Old New Mayor

Ashu Priestly Ojong has pledged to respect his campaign promises and to continue with the development of his town.

Fresh impetus has been injected into the political fabric of Mamfe with a young and enterprising youth sitting at the helm of its council. He is 34-year-old Ashu Priestly Ojong. On Tuesday February 25, 2020, all the 25 councilors of Mamfe Council, in the Mamfe Council Hall, gave him their votes by acclamation as their new mayor. He will be assisted by Agbor Benson Besong as First Deputy Mayor and Betek John Agbor as Second Deputy Mayor. The elections supervised by the Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu, Oum II Joseph, unfolded in total serenity. Ashu Priestly Ojong assured the population that he will keep to his campaign promises. Working together with his deputies and population as a team, he pledged to revamp all projects abandoned in Mamfe in the face of the sociopolitical upheavals in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. In this light, hygiene and sanitation will be improved. There will be rehabilitation of tarred streets. Files waiting Ashu Priestly on his desk are on making every neigbourhood in Mamfe accessible, extention of electricity to parts of Mamfe Municipality still in darkness, installation of security lights to improve on the security situation in Mamfe Municipality among others. Manyu Division with its four municipal councils on February 25, 2020, had three new comers as mayors with one mayor retained. Mamfe Council welcomed Ashu Priestly Ojong, Etchu Joseph Eyong won the incumbent, Chief Bate Epey Robert, in Tinto Council by 15 votes to seven. The traditional ruler of Eyumojock outweighed the incumbent Julius Nkom. In Akwaya, Ekwalle Martin Ekwalle remains in office as mayor.