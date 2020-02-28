Ghana: ALTC to Host Indece Tennis Gala

The Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) is set to host a tennis gala to commemorate Ghana's 63rd Independence celebration on Friday, March 6. The event will be held on March 6-7, 2020 at the ALTC courts with 12 clubs expected to participate.

Coordinator of the tournament, Peter Annan told the Times Sports yesterday that eight of the clubs have confirmed their participation as of press time with the four others to confirm by the close of the week.

Among those to have confirmed their participation is Alisa Tennis Club, Stadium Tennis Club, Ghana Tennis Club at Adabraka, Kaletek/Police Depot Tennis Club, Expatriate Tennis Players in Ghana, UPS Tennis Club, Sakumono Tennis Club and the host Club, ALTC.

Yet to confirm their participation are Maritime Tennis Club from Nungua, Atomic Tennis Club, TOR Tennis Club and Korle Bu Tennis Club.

Explaining the mode of play, Mr. Annan said there will be two singles game and three doubles in the male division with the women expected to play one singles and doubles matches.

There will also be a mixed doubles game.