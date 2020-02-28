Ghana: First Lady Inaugurates Huni Valley Health Centre

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday inaugurated the refurbished 26-bed capacity Huni Valley Health Centre in the Prestea-Huni Valley municipality of the Western Region.

The project, initiated by Gold Fields Ghana, has a child healthcare centre, and two consulting rooms. The clinic has a good ventilation system and serene surroundings.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Akufo-Addo said corporate social responsibility (CSR) was about an organisations' commitment to the larger community.

She added; "That is how powerful and vital CSR can be. Companies should care about the well-being of the communities within which they operate.

Indeed, national development does not rest with government alone. We must all play our part towards a healthy and prosperous nation."

Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that Gold Fields' commitment to health care and maternal health in its host communities was admirable. She was happy that the company had undertaken the construction of the New Atuabo clinic and nurses quarters, the maternity block and nurses quarters at the Tarkwa Government Hospital, Huniso Community Clinic and provision of equipment for Awudua Health Centre.

She indicated that the Rebecca Foundation shared a common vision with Gold Fields Foundation to support government's efforts to improve health care for women and children.

"I am happy to announce that the Rebecca Foundation is today donating some medicine and an ambulance, to be delivered soon, to enhance service delivery at the health centre. The job of delivering development is everyone's responsibility," she said.

The Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku, said Gold Fields believed that "employees' health is our wealth and same goes for our host communities. We value the health of our host community members and will continue to pump investments into this area."

He said that the company has funded development projects and programmes through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation which focused on health, education, water, sanitation, infrastructure and agriculture.

"We have 11 projects completed in 2019 including the Huni Valley Health Centre which we are inaugurating today, and we have invested more than GHc8 million in these laudable projects. I am proud to say that these are investment well made." he said.

Mr Baku disclosed that since 2005, the foundation has invested over US$66.5 million in infrastructural development and livelihood enhancement programmes in the company's host communities, stressing that "our commitment to the communities over the past 26 years is rooted in respect and responsibility."

Expressing his joy, the Chief of Bosomtwe, Nana Kwabena Amposah IV, advised the management of the health centre to ensure that the facility is well kept to promote good health in the area.

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo (middle) cutting that tape to commission the Huni Valley Health Centre. She is supported by Alfred Baku , the MP for Prestea Huni, Valley Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, (3rd from right), Chief of Bosomtwe, Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV and Deputy Western Regional Minister Mrs Eugenia Kusi.