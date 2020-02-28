Nigeria Will Beat Coronavirus Like Ebola, NCDC Assures Nigerians

28 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its Rapid Response Teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its first case of the Coronavirus (COVID19). The patient, an Italian national returned to Nigeria from Italy and has been placed in isolation.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, assured Nigerians, that with appropriate information, treatment and precautions, Nigeria will beat COVID19 like Ebola

The NCDC, he said, has also "escalated the multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group to an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level II to lead response activities".

Ihekweazu said that health facilities must remain on high alert.

He assured Nigerians of their safety against COVID19.

"The NCDC will continue to keep Nigerians informed. It is important for them to be focused on facts and not fear.

"Nigerians should protect themselves by staying calm, drink lots of water.

He said Nigerians should frequently wash their hands, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene and if anyone have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, they should seek medical care early.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

