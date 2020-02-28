Ghana: Vodafone Ranks High in Customer Experience

28 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaians have affirmed Vodafone's position as telecom operator with the best customer experience, in the 2019 edition of the Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) Report by Hegemony Consulting.

The report measured nine customer experience metrics, which include trust, look and feel, competence, professionalism, ease of doing business, customer focused innovations, feedback and complaints channels as well as engagement with staff.

The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) is a yearly report, which provides insights into the state of customer service in Ghana.

The report uses three-component approaches; research, traditional surveys, which are face-to-face, telephone and written questionnaires; and online surveys as a basis to measure the performance of businesses vis-à-vis their customer relations. Interviews were held across various university campuses, public events and city centres.

Commenting, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Commercial and Digital Transformation for Vodafone Ghana said, "Our goal has always been and remains to provide the best experiences for our customers. This commitment is what pushes us to deliver experiences that are above industry standards."

" It is gratifying to know that our customers recognise and appreciate our efforts. I really want to thank our customers for continuously sharing feedback, which enables us to improve our services and deliver matchless customer experience. We care for each one of our customers and this is not mere rhetoric; it is a way of life for us and the value system of our business,' she said.

Vodafone has reinvented how it interacts and engages with customers, by adopting intelligent digital channels. These include ToBi, an industry's first virtual assistant chabot that performs customer care functions and provides 24-hour assistance to customers on products, services, and enquiries.

The telecommunications giant has also launched a revamped customer mobile application, My Vodafone App, which combines customer touch points and queries into one place to make engagements with the company much easier.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.