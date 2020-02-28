Ghana: GNPC Inaugurates New Classroom Block for Tamasco

Tamale — Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, has constructed a six-unit classroom block at the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) in Tamale.

Executive Director of GNPC, Foundation Dr Dominic Kwasi Aduah speaking at the inauguration of the 6-unit classroom block yesterday said it was part of the foundation's effort to promote education in the north.

He mentioned that GNPC Foundation was very ready to assist the government to improve quality teaching and learning in the country, hence the provision of the decent classroom in the school.

Dr Aduah indicated that education was key to success in this modern world and that it was prudent to assist the children with better educational facilities.

He also advised the students of take advantage of the facilities to improve themselves by sticking to their books.

The Northern Regional Coordinating Director, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku said the construction of the new classroom block would solve the congestion problem in the school.

He remarked that adequate and decent classroom blocks would not only go a long to contribute to quality teaching and learning but would reduce the pleasure on the existing structures.

Alhaji Issahaku mentioned that the Regional Coordinating Council was ready to partner organisations to provide the needed infrastructure for schools in the region.

Headmaster of TAMASCO Rev Edward Azenka on his part commended GNPC Foundation for the project and pledged to keep the classrooms in good shape.

Rev. Azenka revealed that the school still had a lot of challenges and thereby appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate the examples of GNPC.