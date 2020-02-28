Malawi Govt Abolishes Quota System, Reinstate Junior Certificate Exams

27 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Minister of Education Science and Technology William Susuwele - Banda has announced that government has abolished quota system of selecting students into public universities, and reinstated Junior Certificate Exams (JCE).

Susuwere Banda made the announcement on Thursday during the news conference he held together with Minister of Information Mike Botoman, who is also government spokesperson.

"Quota System of selecting students into various colleges and universities is abolished forthwith.

"However, Government will continue with its affirmative action towards girls and students with disabilities including albinos. Our duty as Government is to ensure that there is equitable distribution of resources including infrastructure across the country," said Banda.

Malawi abolished JCE examination as one way of saving cost as part of the ongoing Public Service Reform Program.

But education minister said the JCE examinations will be taken in 2021.

"Government has been following, with keen interest, the debate on the need to re-introduce Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examinations as one way of enhancing quality. The abolition of JCE Examinations meant that students were taking four years in secondary school before taking national examination.

"This arrangement encouraged students to relax and at the end, not doing well in their examinations at the end of the four years," the education minister said.

He said furthermore, candidates that failed MSCE Examination had nothing to show for their attendance at secondary school level.

Banda also said with the construction of 250 secondary schools, selection of students will include people with disability and those with albinism without quota system.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.