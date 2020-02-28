Ghana: Businesswoman in Court for Gh₵1 Million Fraud

A businesswoman, Anne Tamakloe, also known as Cynthia Tamakloe, 68, on Wednesday, appeared before an Accra circuit court, charged with defrauding her colleague of more than GH₵1 million under the pretext of securing "frozen visas" for 51 people.

She also convinced Madam Dora Boamah, the complainant, that she would facilitate the purchase of auctioned cars from the American Embassy, where she claimed she was an employee, but failed to do so after collecting the money.

The accused had been charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court presided by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh granted accused GH₵ 1 million bail with four sureties.

Police Chief Inspector Grace Bandoh said that the complainant, Dorah Boamah, works at Makola in Accra, while Anne is also a resident of Accra.

He said in April 2019, Anne visited a friend, Agnes Aberese, a witness in the case, and convinced her (Aberese) that there existed "frozen visa" at the American Embassy.

Chief Insp Bandoh said the witness informed the complainant about the 'frozen visa'.

He said the complainant requested to meet Anne, who said she could assist the complainant acquire the 'frozen visas'.

Chief Insp Bandoh said Agnes gave the telephone number of accused to the complainant, who contacted Anne.

According to prosecution, between May and June, last year, the complainant gave 51 Ghanaian passports and $178,500 (GH₵999,600.00) to Anne to acquire the 'frozen visas'.

Chief Insp Bandoh said accused after receiving the money and the 51 Ghanaian passports, assured the complainant that the visas would be ready in August, 2019, but failed.

Prosecution said the complainant when upon persistent efforts to get the visas from the accused failed then reported the matter to the Police.

She said on November 1, last year, Anne was arrested and in her cautioned statement admitted the offences and returned all the 51 Ghanaian passports.

Chief Insp Bandoh said Anne failed to refund $178,500 and during investigations, it came to light that Anne had also collected GH₵46,000.00 to secure auctioned cars from the American Embassy for the complainant, but failed.

The court heard that when accused was cautioned by the police, she pleaded for time to refund all the monies, but failed to do so.