Ghana: KKMA Donates Gh¢52,000 to Education Directorate

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) yesterday handed over a quantity of furniture worth GH¢52,000.00 to the Kpone Educational Directorate for distribution to basic schools in the area.

The gesture is the final batch of items made up of 200 dual desks, 20 teachers' tables and 20 teachers' chairs donated by the assembly to augment furniture supply for the 38 public schools in the municipality.

Speaking at the ceremony the Municipal Chief Executive for KKMA, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, said the donation was part of the 1,000 dual and mono desks the assembly pledged to provide to schools in replacement for broken-down furniture.

He said the assembly would this year provide additional 1,000 to the schools along with swivel chairs and tables to the educational directorate.

Mr Appiah therefore urged the school authorities and pupils to take good care of the furniture.

Receiving the items the Kpone-Katamanso Director of Education, Mr Dickson Delali Klu, thanked the assembly for the donation which he said would enhance teaching and learning in the area.