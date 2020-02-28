Ghana: Gold Fields Reconstructs 2.4 KM Road in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Gold Fields Ghana has reconstructed the 2.4 kilometre Angu-University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) road in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region at the cost of GH₵1.6 million.

The project is aimed at easing traffic from the Angu-UMaT corridor to the township (market circle), the Angu-Post Office corridor and also on the Bogoso end of the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway.

Speaking at the inauguration on Wednesday, the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku said the road, which was previously dusty and virtually inaccessible, had improved traffic in the municipality.

He also noted that the tarred road helped stakeholders to access the residence of the Apintohene and president of the Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Kobina Angu II.

Mr Baku said infrastructure was key to attaining the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, and pledged Gold Fields' commitment to help improve the social and economic conditions of the people in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.

Since 2005, he said, the Gold Fields Foundation had invested about 67 million dollars in development projects, including the 33-kilometre Tarkwa-Damang road, which was constructed at the cost of 27 million dollars.

Mr Baku appealed to the municipal authorities to ensure the proper maintenance of the road to sustain it for a longer time, so that Gold Fields could use their resources in other areas that need development.

He said "We have a firm belief that our host communities will take ownership of the project and ensure unborn generations benefit from it. Let us always remind ourselves that, the road belongs to all of us. It is, therefore, our responsibility to maintain it, so that we will continue to derive maximum benefits from it for many years to come."

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Gilbert Asmah applauded Gold Fields for initiating the project, which, he noted, had reduced traffic in the area, whilst the Gyasehene of the Apinto Division, Nana Dr Bediako Adarkwa III, described the rehabilitation of the Angu-UMaT corridor as a good investment, adding that the roles Gold Fields played in the development of Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality were significant.