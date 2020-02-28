Malawi: Bushiri Accepts Lucius Banda's Plea to Have 'Cheap' Maize Sold in Balaka

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has accepted a request by Balaka-based musician and politician Lucius Banda to have cheap maize sold in the district.

Initially, Balaka District was not considered in an exercise initiated by Enlightened Christian Gathering's leader Prophet Bushiri. This was despite the fact that Banda was the first to write Prophet Bushiri, in October 2019, requesting for Balaka's consideration.

However, Buhsiri has directed that Balaka District be considered in the ongoing first phase of '#BushiriCheapMaize' initiative, generally, due to food shortages in the district but, specifically, due to Banda's persistent knocks.

"Besides writing us formally, Mr Banda also flew to South Africa just to reiterate his call. Not only that. We also saw him going on social media to underline his request.

"Mr Banda has proved he has passion for the people and there is no way we can let down such a selfless and humble servant of the people," said Prophet Bushiri.

Bushiri is currently selling maize at K100 per kilogramme, a move aimed at helping the less privileged across the country, struggling to access the staple food.

The staple, on the private market, is currently fetching around K20 000.

So far markets of Bushiri cheap maize sales have opened in Mangochi, Ntcheu, Salima, Mzimba and Phalombe, according to Bushiri's spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, who said the next destination is Balaka and Thyolo districts.