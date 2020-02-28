Angola: Parliament Wants to Strengthen Fight Against Drugs

27 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, urged today, Thursday, in Luanda, the union of society for the promotion of health, through the control and fight against drugs, to ensure the development of communities.

While launching the National Movement for the Prevention and Combat of Drug Use, created by the Group of Women Parliamentarians, he said that it is through health that development is generated and, consequently, the living standards of communities are raised.

He believes that, due to drug addiction, which is a treatable issue, it is essential to promote access to this treatment and raise the issue of human rights in combating this scourge, which the World Health Organization (WHO) considers to be a public health problem that affects cultural, social, economical and political values of several nations.

He congratulated the AN Group of Women Parliamentarians, for the relevance and urgency in the debate, at a time when Angolan families are being increasingly affected by drug use and trafficking, especially among children and teenagers.

For Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, these facts are worrying and constitute a challenge for the country, which still lacks the technical and functional capabilities of its institutions.

The Parliament speaker pointed out that the fight against this scourge, in addition to requiring more extensive international cooperation, also requires the commitment and engagement of families, citizens and society in general, to find more balanced and integrated responses in the fields of health and criminal justice.

