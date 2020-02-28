Malawi VP Chilima Set to Donate Salary to Charity - Awaits Delegated Job

State vice-president Saulos Chilima has said he will donate his monthly salary to charityas he is waiting for delegated job from President Peter Mutharika, following the February 3 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the May 21 presidential election.

Chilima said this on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station's (ZBS) television.

"I am still waiting for delegation by the President. I am yet to get direction on what I should do, when to return to the office. I am ready to work," said Chilima.

In the run up to the May 21, 2019 elections, Chilima advocated for the change of the Republican Constitution so that the office of the vice president is not a delegated office.

Asked by the Zodiak maverick TV journalist, Joab Frank Chakhaza, if he has met the Head of State, Chilima said he has not spoken with President Mutharika since the Constitutional Court ruling.

"We are still waiting for response on our request through our lawyers," he said.

Chilima, who is also president of UTM Party formed after he left the governing Democratic Progressive Party in July 2018, filed for contempt of court to have three senior government officials jailed for not adhering to the Constitutional Court judgement that since he remains in his position as VP, he should get his benefits.

The three officials include Chief Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale and Acting Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Duncan Mwapasa.

Asked if he will cliam his salary despite not working, Chilima said that he will get the salary but will donate it to a charity because it is not his fault not to work.

He said when the President decides to give him work, he is set to start work in earnest.

One of the implications of the landmark Constitutional Court ruling is that Everton Chimulirenji, who has served as Vice-President since May last year, relinquishED the position and all its trappings. When asked on the status of handovers, Chilima said there has not been a handover, stressing Chimulirenji "was not supposed to be in the office in the first place."

Chilima has since partially reclaimed some of his entitlements, including security detail befitting his office.

Under the Presidents (Salaries and Benefits) Act, the Vice-President, among other benefits, is entitled to one personal bodyguard, one head of security, six security guards, two chauffeurs, two cooks and personal assistants.