Zimbabwe: More Woes As Zesa Increases Electricity Tariffs

National power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced new electricity tariff increase to take effect from the 1st of March, piling more burdens on the already hard-pressed citizens.

In a statement, Zesa subsidiary company, the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) said the increase were as a result of the exchange rate and inflation.

"The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has adjusted the electricity tariffs by 19.02%. This is in accordance with the Tariff Award of 2 October 2019, which approved implementation of monthly tariff indexation formula that takes into account the movement of macroeconomic fundamentals such as exchange rate and inflation for changes above 10%," read the statement.

This means that the first 50 units of electricity that was pegged at ZWL$20.50 will now be ZWL$24.50 meaning that the first 50 units will now be ZWL$0.49 cents per kWh up from ZWL$0.41 cents.

The next 150 units will now cost ZWL$162.00 up from ZWL$136.50, following the increase electricity tariff will be ZWL$1.08 per kWh up from ZWL$0.91 cents

The 200 units of electricity which had been sold at a lower price will now cost ZWL$186.50 up from ZWL$157.

Any electricity purchased after the 200 units have been consumed will now cost ZWL$4.61 up from ZWL$3.87 per kWh.

Zimbabwe has been battling electricity shortage owing to low water levels at Kariba Dam and foreign currency shortages among other issues.