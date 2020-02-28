Zimbabwe: More Woes As Zesa Increases Electricity Tariffs

28 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

National power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced new electricity tariff increase to take effect from the 1st of March, piling more burdens on the already hard-pressed citizens.

In a statement, Zesa subsidiary company, the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) said the increase were as a result of the exchange rate and inflation.

"The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has adjusted the electricity tariffs by 19.02%. This is in accordance with the Tariff Award of 2 October 2019, which approved implementation of monthly tariff indexation formula that takes into account the movement of macroeconomic fundamentals such as exchange rate and inflation for changes above 10%," read the statement.

This means that the first 50 units of electricity that was pegged at ZWL$20.50 will now be ZWL$24.50 meaning that the first 50 units will now be ZWL$0.49 cents per kWh up from ZWL$0.41 cents.

The next 150 units will now cost ZWL$162.00 up from ZWL$136.50, following the increase electricity tariff will be ZWL$1.08 per kWh up from ZWL$0.91 cents

The 200 units of electricity which had been sold at a lower price will now cost ZWL$186.50 up from ZWL$157.

Any electricity purchased after the 200 units have been consumed will now cost ZWL$4.61 up from ZWL$3.87 per kWh.

Zimbabwe has been battling electricity shortage owing to low water levels at Kariba Dam and foreign currency shortages among other issues.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.