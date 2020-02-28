Africa: Obasanjo and Desalegn Say BBI is a Model for African Nations

Nairobi — The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has been lauded as a model for Africa due to its potential to restore peace and unity.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said the initiative borne out of a handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should be embraced.

The leaders were in Kenya Thursday to launch their book The Asian Aspiration: Why and How Africa Should Emulate Asia by Greg Mills.

They spoke of the handshake and BBI as a model for African countries.

They met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who spoke to them of the national desire for unity and prosperity underpinning the BBI process.

Also meeting with the leaders was Senator Yusuf Haji, the Chairperson of the BBI Steering Committee.

President Obasanjo and Prime Minister Desalegn were handed copies of the BBI report by Senator Haji.

They urged the taskforce to focus on areas that will develop jobs for Kenyans, besides governance issues.