South Africa: Anglo American Welcomes Mboweni's Relaxation of Forex Controls

Global mining group Anglo American has joined the chorus of applause for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's blockbuster budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Specifically, the company has welcomed a relaxation of forex controls that hampered its ability to invest cash held in South Africa offshore.

Anglo American has welcomed a move by Treasury to relax exchange controls, contained in this week's Budget review. The issue is perhaps especially relevant for a company in the position of Anglo, which has a primary listing in London but generates a lot of capital from its diverse portfolio of operations in South Africa.

Under the new system, all foreign exchange transactions will be allowed, a significant departure from the past, when virtually everyone was subjected to scrutiny, adding layers of bureaucracy and paper to even simple transactions. The exception is a "risk-based list of capital flow measures" which will be nailed down in a new capital flow management system to be implemented in the next 12 months.

"The new system will provide companies in South Africa, including Anglo American, with increased flexibility to manage cash resources to optimal effect. The adoption of a risk-based capital flow management system supports South Africa's economic growth and...