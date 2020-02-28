South Africa: Opposition Appeals to Premier Makhura to 'Be Realistic and Stop Fantasies'

analysis

Opposition members of the Gauteng Legislature did not hesitate to remind Premier David Makhura that commitments he made during his State of the Province Address on Tuesday are ancient and not short of fantasy.

Two days ago, on Tuesday 25 February, Gauteng Premier David Makhura set out the provincial government's plan to grow Gauteng's economy. Growing Gauteng Together looks good on paper, as contained in an 85-page document, but the opposition denounced its legitimacy, reminding the premier that his promises sing like a tired tune.

"We are falling deeper and deeper into crisis Honorable Premier," DA MPL Solly Malatsi said.

"Premier this is the time that we stop the politics and start dealing with what needs to happen if we are to grow Gauteng together."

Although Malatsi's speech seemed to support the premier's call for more social compacts among stakeholders, including political parties, he did not back down from asserting that the premier's SOPA was dreamy.

"We need to make sure that we face reality and to tell the people of Gauteng about the dire situation that we find ourselves in. And I found, unfortunately, what you were saying on Tuesday to be sanitising the problems we are sitting with,...