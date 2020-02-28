Kenya: Mashemeji Derby Returns to Nyayo Stadium

27 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Nyayo National Stadium will officially be opened for use in March, just in time to host the Mashemeji derby pitting Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards on March 8, Nairobi News has established.

But there remain doubts over the quality of renovations at the facility in the past few weeks.

The 30,000-seater facility has been closed since 2017 for government-commissioned renovations which were supposed to be done within 90 days.

But that didn't happen, as the repairs dragged on with contractors complaining that the government had delayed in releasing funds for the purpose.

Early this month, when President Daniel arap Moi passed on, President Uhuru Kenyatta personally supervised renovations Nyayo Stadium ahead of the late president's memorial service at the facility.

REOPENING

The repairs have since continued after that event and on Thursday a spot check by Nairobi News revealed that painting of the fence and gates are ongoing in what appears to be the finishing touches.

Other contractors were also seen laying cement on the parking lot.

The imminent reopening of the Nyayo National Stadium could pave way for the closure of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, with the 60,000 seater facility also expected to be spruced up in readiness for hosting the World U20 Athletics Championships in June.

