South Africa: The EFF Is a Clear and Present Danger to Our Democracy

opinion

The EFF consistently outplays the ANC and the DA, and sucks most of the media into its wake. This makes it politically urgent to develop clarity about the nature of the EFF project.

There is universal agreement that our economy is in serious trouble and that our political arrangements are also facing severe stress. History shows that when political and economic crises coincide, things can go seriously wrong. History also shows that from the catastrophic rise of fascism in Europe in the 1930s to the Arab Spring, extreme levels of youth unemployment tend to lead to serious political upheaval.

We would be naïve to think that we won't be facing a very bumpy, and at times genuinely dangerous period in the coming months and years. Moletsi Mbeki's repeated warnings about a coming African Spring are prescient, although there is no guarantee of what form a youth-driven upheaval would take.

A youth-driven insurrection could take the form of a potentially progressive demand for social inclusion, or a right-wing form in terms of a xenophobic demand for exclusion.

The origins of our economic crisis lie in the ANC's embrace of neoliberal macroeconomic arrangements after 1996, and then the steady capture of large...