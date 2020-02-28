Nigeria: Tokyo 2020 - Dare Slashes Team Nigeria's Events From 22 to 11

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare announced yesterday that to avoid another jamboree, Team Nigeria will feature in only 11 sports as against the 22 that took part at the last Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

The sports minister said he wants to ensure that resources are channelled where the country has comparative advantage.

He also added that since Nigerian athletes would be competing with the best in the world, there is the need for early camping.

"We won't compromise on standard, hence all hands are on deck to ensure a good outing in Tokyo. Nigeria deserves only the best," he said.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria has qualified for at least 10 events for Tokyo 2020 Games

Some of the athletes who have qualified are Ese Brume (Women's long jump), Amusan Tobi (Women's 100m hurdle) Blessing Okabare (Women's 100m/200m) Divine Oduduru (Men's 100m/200m),. Raymond Okevwo (Men's 100m) and Utseorise Itsekiri (Men's 100m).

Others are Chukwuemeka Enekechi (Men's shot put) Adekuroye Odunayo (57kg Women's Weightlifting) D'Tigers, (Men's basketball), D' Tigress (Women's basketball ) Bello Ayomide (Women's C1 canoe) Toko Esther (Women's single sculls) and Elizabeth Ayanacho ( Women's Taekwondo)