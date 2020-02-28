Nigeria: Italian Infected With Coronavirus Earlier Visited Ogun, Says Official

The Italian confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus, had earlier visited Ewekoro community in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State for a business transaction with a private manufacturing company.

The Commissioner for Health, Tommy Coker, made this known on Friday at a press conference. He however, said residents and visitors to the state need not entertain any fear, as the facility he visited had been quarantined.

She said further that epidemiologists and infectious disease consultants are already handling the situation in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and federal government. According to her, efforts are in top gear to get in touch with the established index case.

The commissioner advised the public on the need to always wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and endeavor to report to the nearest public health institutions at the notice of any sign of cold, cough and respiratory difficulty.