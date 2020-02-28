Nigeria: MOC to Inspect Edo Facilities for 2020 National Sports Festival

Ahead of the commencement of the 20th National Sports Festival, tagged "Edo 2020", the Main Organising Committee( MOC ) in synergy with the Local Organising Committee ( LOC) will between February 28 and Saturday, February 29 be inspecting facilities which cuts across sporting venues, hostel accommodation, medical centers, and other needs that will ensure a successful festival.

It will be noted that the 'Nigerian Olympics' is scheduled to hold from the 22nd of March till the 1st of April, 2020 in Edo state.

According to a statement signed by the Chairperson Publicity and Communication Subcommittee, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams lauded the deliberate and determined efforts of the Governor and good people of Edo state to break a laudable record of a peak success of this festival since inception.

"Governor Godwin Obaseki nicknamed " Wake and See Governor " with his great sporting loving Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of LOC are leaving no stone unturned to ensure State of the Art Modern sporting facilities are in place for the festival.

"It's been authenticated that as at today, all facilities are 95% completed. Edo state is highly commended for this milestone commitment that is a testimony to the expected success of the festival", the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Gabriel Aduda have been working round the clock to plug any loose end in all facets of the festival,

Dare has assured of adequate security as well as massive publicity for the Games.

The games village that will host about 11,500 athletes is being scheduled to open from the 20th of March and will be closed on the 2nd of April, 2020.