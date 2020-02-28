South Africa: Police Minister Meets KZN Community

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday host a multi-disciplinary community engagement in KwaZulu-Natal.

The imbizo will be an opportunity for the community to raise their concerns on issues of stock theft, sexual offences, school safety and other policing issues.

The imbizo is being held as part of the Rural Safety programme.

"This ministerial imbizo is also in line with the South African Police Service's broader strategy of fighting crime through enhancing relations between the community and the police," the Minister said.

Proceedings will kick-off with a visit to Umthwalume High School in Umzinto, where Cele will hand over IT equipment and interact with the learners.