South Africa: No Load Shedding On Friday, Possibility Remains

The use of emergency reserves has led Eskom to not implement load shedding on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the power utility said while it isn't implementing load shedding, the possibility for rotational load shedding remains.

"We are utilising emergency reserves to supplement generation capacity during peak demand. We remind customers that as the generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable, load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change on the generation system," said the power utility.

Eskom requested that customers continue using electricity sparingly to help curb demand.

"Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as they are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health."

It has the following tips for customers:

Set air conditioners' average temperature at 23°

Switch off geysers at peak period

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

Set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.